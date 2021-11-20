The Wizards trailed by as 16 in the third quarter and by 10 with 4:42 to play before Caldwell-Pope and Dinwiddie scored every point during a 15-2 run to give Washington a 99-96 lead with 1:43 left.
Kyle Kuzma hit 4 of 6 free throws in the final minute for the Wizards, who also pulled within a half-game of Eastern Conference-leading Brooklyn.
Jimmy Butler scored 29 points for the Heat, and Tyler Herro added 20. Miami had won four in a row.
Caldwell-Pope started the winning run when he hit a 3 from the top of the arc, absorbed a foul and converted a four-point play to cut it to 96-90.
Later, his 3 from the right wing tied it before Dinwiddie sank one from the same spot to give Washington the lead and send a near-capacity crowd to its feet.
TIP INS
Heat: Missed all seven of their 3-point attempts in the second quarter. ... Herro (right wrist) returned after missing Thursday’s home win. ... P.J. Tucker scored 14 points on 5-of-6 shooting. He’s hit 17 of his last 20 field goals (three games) and 31 of his last 44 (seven games).
Wizards: Held a 26-25 lead after one quarter despite committing seven turnovers. ... C Daniel Gafford (right thumb) returned after missing Thursday’s loss in Miami. ... Kuzma had 11 assists.
UP NEXT
Heat: At Detroit on Monday night.
Wizards: Host Charlotte on Monday night.