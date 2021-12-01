Minnesota lost for just the second time in nine games.
It was tied at 95 when Davis Bertans made a 3-pointer to start a 12-3 run by the Wizards. Daniel Gafford added a dunk during that stretch, and Harrell capped the run with a dunk and a free throw. Neither team had led by more than eight before that three-point play made it 107-98 with 4:16 to go.
It was 112-107 in the final minute before Kentavious Caldwell-Pope made a 3-pointer to close out the scoring.
Gafford had 18 points and 10 rebounds for the Wizards, who were back home after a four-game road trip.
Towns scored only three points in the first quarter, shooting 0 of 6 from the field. Then he scored 16 in the second and 13 in the third. Anthony Edwards had 25 points for the Timberwolves.
SUCCESS INSIDE
The Wizards outscored Minnesota 68-44 in the paint. Harrell shot 11 of 12 from the field and Gafford was 7 of 10.
TIP-INS
Timberwolves: F Jarred Vanderbilt returned after missing Monday night’s win over Indiana because of flu-like symptoms. F Jaden McDaniels missed a second consecutive game for the same reason. ... G Patrick Beverley (left adductor strain) missed his fourth straight game.
Wizards: G Aaron Holiday (non-COVID-19 illness) missed the game.
UP NEXT
Timberwolves: Visit the Brooklyn Nets on Friday night.
Wizards: Host the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday night.
___
Follow Noah Trister at https://twitter.com/noahtrister
___
More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports