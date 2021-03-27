The Pistons are 8-20 against Eastern Conference opponents. Detroit is 7-19 against opponents over .500.

The teams square off Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Russell Westbrook is scoring 21.5 points per game and averaging 9.8 rebounds for the Wizards. Westbrook is averaging 9.8 rebounds and 25.4 points per game over the last 10 games for Washington.

AD

Jerami Grant leads the Pistons averaging 23.3 points and is adding 5.0 rebounds. Mason Plumlee is averaging 3.8 assists and 10.8 points over the last 10 games for Detroit.

AD

LAST 10 GAMES: Wizards: 2-8, averaging 114.4 points, 40.8 rebounds, 24.4 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 122.2 points on 47.6% shooting.

Pistons: 3-7, averaging 106.6 points, 42.5 rebounds, 25.6 assists, 8.2 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.4 points on 46.8% shooting.

INJURIES: Wizards: Davis Bertans: day to day (calf), Ish Smith: out (quad), Thomas Bryant: out for season (left knee), Bradley Beal: day to day (foot).

Pistons: Dennis Smith Jr.: out (spine), Killian Hayes: out (hip), Jahlil Okafor: out (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.