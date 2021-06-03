There were plenty of questions about how Westbrook — who arrived in a trade that sent franchise cornerstone John Wall to Houston — would fit in with Beal and the Wizards. Brooks didn’t have any concerns. And Beal enjoyed their partnership. “It’s so crazy to hear all the rumors of how difficult he would be to play with,” Beal said. Westbrook not only led the league in assists, averaged a triple-double and broke Oscar Robertson’s NBA record for most triple-doubles in a career, he gets credit from Brooks and Sheppard for helping the team’s younger players. “Having Russ here was unbelievable,” Beal said. “I’ve done nothing but cherish his presence from the moment he got here.”