Washington is not exactly healthy either, with Bradley Beal (left wrist surgery) and Kyle Kuzma (right knee tendinitis) missing this game, but the Wizards won their second straight — their first back-to-back victories since a three-game streak from Jan. 9-12.

Kispert made six 3-pointers, also a career high. That gives him 96 on the season, surpassing the franchise’s rookie record of 91 set by Beal in 2012-13. Kristaps Porzingis scored 23 points for Washington and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope added 22.

Jordan Poole scored 26 for the Warriors. Klay Thompson contributed 25 and Andrew Wiggins had 23.

The Wizards led 28-24 after the first quarter, and a 20-6 run in the second made it 57-39. Golden State rallied and trailed 59-51 at halftime.

Washington had a pretty comfortable lead throughout the second half, but the Warriors did cut it to five with 32.5 seconds left in the game when Damion Lee made a free throw.

After a free throw by Washington’s Tomas Satoransky made it 121-115, Thompson missed a 3-pointer at the other end.

STANDINGS

The Wizards now trail Atlanta by five games for the 10th and final postseason spot in the Eastern Conference — with only eight to play.

Golden State is four behind Memphis for second place in the West and fell to 2 1/2 ahead of Utah and Dallas, who were facing each other Sunday night.

TIP-INS

Warriors: This was Golden State’s last regular-season game against the East. The Warriors went 20-10.

Wizards: Washington has scored at least 110 points in eight straight games against Golden State.

UP NEXT

Warriors: At Memphis on Monday night.

Wizards: Host Chicago on Tuesday night.

