An MRI performed Sunday confirmed the partial tear. The Wizards have not announced when Bryant will have surgery or given an exact timeline for his recovery, but the rehabilitation process following ACL tears and surgery typically take several months at a minimum.
“I just know one thing about TB: He’s a great kid that works hard, plays with passion, gives you everything he has,” Wizards coach Scott Brooks said.
Bryant has averaged 14.3 points and 6.1 rebounds on 65% shooting this season.
___
More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.