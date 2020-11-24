The 6-foot-9 Davis was drafted 13th overall in 2010 by the Toronto Raptors. He’ll help fill an opening at power forward created by the departure of James Johnson in the draft-night deal that brought point guard Ricky Rubio back to the Timberwolves.
Evans and Spellman played sparingly for Minnesota last season after coming with headliner D’Angelo Russell from Golden State in the trade that sent Andrew Wiggins to the Warriors.
