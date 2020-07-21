Taylor told The Athletic that interested buyers have been told that the franchise must stay in Minnesota, which doesn’t appear to be a problem for Garnett.
He tweeted that “no two people love the city more than myself and Glen Taylor and I look forward to trying to work with him to achieve my dream.”
ESPN reported that Vikings owners Zygi and Mark Wilf had emerged as serious candidates to buy the team. The Vikings declined comment.
Garnett spent his first 12 seasons in Minnesota, where he was voted NBA MVP in 2004 when the Wolves reached the Western Conference finals. But he was traded to Boston in 2007 and helped the Celtics win the championship the following year, while the Wolves became one of the league’s worst franchises with only one playoff appearance since.
