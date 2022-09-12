Wolves reprimand Edwards for homophobic social media remark

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Timberwolves reprimanded star guard Anthony Edwards on Monday for homophobic comments he made on an Instagram video and later apologized for.
In the since-deleted post, Edwards recorded a group of men on a sidewalk from a vehicle he was inside and made a disparaging, profane comment about what he assumed to be their sexual orientation. He posted an apology on Twitter on Sunday.
“What I said was immature, hurtful, and disrespectful, and I’m incredibly sorry. It’s unacceptable for me or anyone to use that language in such a hurtful way,” Edwards tweeted. “There’s no excuse for it, at all. I was raised better than that!”
Nikola Jokic, Kevin Durant, Rajon Rondo and Kobe Bryant are among the NBA players who’ve been disciplined by the league in the past for anti-gay language.
