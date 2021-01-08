The Magic looked nothing like the team that opened the season 6-2. Aaron Gordon sat out with a left hamstring injury in the team’s first game since guard Markelle Fultz sustained a season-ending knee injury in a win over Cleveland on Wednesday night.
A 3-pointer by James Harden ended his night and left the Rockets ahead by 36 after three, and a 3 by Ben McLemore extended the lead to 103-63 with about nine minutes remaining.
Houston’s starters didn’t play in the fourth quarter and coach Stephen Silas cleared the bench with about five minutes left and his team up 117-78.
The Rockets had six players score at least 10 points on a night they made a season-high 22 3s to snap a two-game skid.
Nikola Vucevic had 22 points and 12 rebounds for the Magic. Harden had 15 points and 13 assists, and Tucker added 15 points.
TIP-INS
Magic: Coach Steve Clifford said Gordon would return on Saturday night. ... Orlando made just 8 of 29 3-pointers.
Rockets: McLemore made his season debut on Friday after missing the beginning of the season in quarantine for COVID-19 reasons. He scored 15 points on 5-for-5 3-point shooting. ... Danuel House missed his third straight game with back spasms.
UP NEXT
Magic: Visit Dallas on Saturday and return home to play the Bucks before embarking on a six-game road trip.
Rockets: Host the Lakers on Sunday and Tuesday before going on the road for a pair of games against the Spurs.
___
More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.