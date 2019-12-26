The Hawks have gone 3-16 against Eastern Conference teams. Atlanta has a 6-21 record when scoring 100 or more points.

The Bucks are 17-3 against conference opponents. Milwaukee averages 14.5 turnovers per game and is 11-2 when turning the ball over more than opponents.

AD

The Bucks won the last matchup between these two squads 111-102 on Nov. 27. Antetokounmpo scored 30 points to help lead Milwaukee to the win.

AD

TOP PERFORMERS: John Collins leads the Hawks with 9.0 rebounds and averages 18.7 points. Jabari Parker has averaged 5.3 rebounds and added 13.3 points per game over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

Antetokounmpo leads the Bucks averaging 30.5 points and collecting 12.9 rebounds. Khris Middleton has averaged 2.5 made 3-pointers and scored 20.1 points over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 1-9, averaging 111.5 points, 41.8 rebounds, 23.4 assists, 7.4 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.2 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 121.6 points on 49.2 percent shooting.

AD

Bucks: 8-2, averaging 118.4 points, 49.8 rebounds, 26.5 assists, 9.4 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.9 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.2 points on 41.6 percent shooting.

AD

INJURIES: Hawks: Evan Turner: out (hamstring), Alex Len: day to day (left ankle sprain).

Bucks: Dragan Bender: day to day (ankle), Eric Bledsoe: out (leg).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

AD