The Heat are 8-2 against the rest of their division. Miami has an 18-8 record against teams below .500.

The Heat won the last matchup between these two squads 135-121 on Dec. 10. Kendrick Nunn scored 36 points to help lead Miami to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Young leads the Hawks scoring 29.7 points per game and averaging 4.4 rebounds and 9.2 assists. Collins has averaged 24.3 points and 11.2 rebounds while shooting 66.2 percent over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

Bam Adebayo leads the Heat with 10.4 rebounds and averages 15.8 points. Duncan Robinson has averaged 4.8 made 3-pointers and scored 16 points over the last 10 games for Miami.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 4-6, averaging 121.3 points, 43.1 rebounds, 25.8 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.6 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 125.5 points on 48.7 percent shooting.

Heat: 4-6, averaging 110.1 points, 43.3 rebounds, 25.8 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.2 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.3 points on 44.7 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Hawks: Skal Labissiere: out (knee), Clint Capela: out (heel).

Heat: Meyers Leonard: out (ankle), Kyle Alexander: out (knee), Tyler Herro: day to day (right ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.