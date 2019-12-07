The Hawks are 1-2 against the rest of their division. Atlanta is the top team in the Eastern Conference with 53.9 points in the paint per game led by Young averaging 10.6.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Devonte’ Graham leads the Hornets averaging 3.7 made 3-pointers and scoring 19.1 points per game while shooting 42.1 percent from beyond the arc. Terry Rozier has averaged 20 points and 5 rebounds while shooting 47.5 percent over the last 10 games for Charlotte.

Young leads the Hawks averaging 28.7 points and is adding 4.0 rebounds. Jabari Parker has averaged 14 points and totaled 6.4 rebounds while shooting 44.3 percent over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 1-9, averaging 109.9 points, 39.4 rebounds, 23.4 assists, 8.6 steals and four blocks per game while shooting 45.3 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 121.2 points on 49.4 percent shooting.

Hornets: 3-7, averaging 104.6 points, 42.5 rebounds, 24.6 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.8 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.5 points on 48.0 percent shooting.

Hornets Injuries: Marvin Williams: day to day (knee).

Hawks Injuries: Chandler Parsons: day to day (illness), Allen Crabbe: day to day (right knee), De’Andre Hunter: day to day (finger).

