The Nets are 6-5 in conference matchups. Brooklyn is fifth in the league scoring 50.2 points in the paint per game led by Kyrie Irving averaging 11.3.

The Hawks and Nets face off Wednesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Young is averaging 28.2 points and 4.0 rebounds for the Hawks. Jabari Parker has averaged 14.1 points and 6.9 rebounds while shooting 43.0 percent over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

Spencer Dinwiddie ranks second on the Nets averaging 5.9 assists while scoring 20.7 points per game. Jarrett Allen is shooting 69.8 percent and has averaged 14.6 points over the last 10 games for Brooklyn.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nets: 6-4, averaging 105.2 points, 45 rebounds, 24.1 assists, 6.6 steals and five blocks per game while shooting 43.1 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.9 points on 42.0 percent shooting.

Hawks: 1-9, averaging 108.2 points, 39.7 rebounds, 22.9 assists, 8.9 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.8 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 123.2 points on 49.8 percent shooting.

Hawks Injuries: Kevin Huerter: day to day (rotator cuff/shoulder), Allen Crabbe: day to day (illness), De’Andre Hunter: day to day (finger).

Nets Injuries: Caris LeVert: out (thumb), Kyrie Irving: out (right shoulder), Kevin Durant: out (achilles).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

