The Pacers are 11-7 in Eastern Conference play. Indiana is 9-4 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 13.9 turnovers per game.

The Pacers won the last meeting between these two teams 105-104 on Nov. 29. Jeremy Lamb scored 20 points to help lead Indiana to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Young is shooting 45.3 percent and averaging 27.9 points. Damian Jones is shooting 65.8 percent and averaging 8.6 points over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

Malcolm Brogdon leads the Pacers averaging 19.5 points and has added 4.5 rebounds and 7.5 assists per game. Domantas Sabonis has averaged 13.8 rebounds and added 17.1 points per game over the last 10 games for Indiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pacers: 7-3, averaging 111.8 points, 41.2 rebounds, 23.6 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.0 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.1 points on 45.1 percent shooting.

Hawks: 2-8, averaging 111.3 points, 40.6 rebounds, 24.9 assists, 7.4 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.9 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.5 points on 47.7 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Hawks: None listed.

Pacers: JaKarr Sampson: out (back), Victor Oladipo: out (quad).

