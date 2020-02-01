The Hawks are 5-20 on the road. Atlanta is the worst team in the NBA shooting 32.3 percent from 3-point range.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kristaps Porzingis is second on the Mavericks scoring 17.2 points per game and averaging 9.0 rebounds and 1.4 assists. Dorian Finney-Smith has averaged 6.5 rebounds and added 8.8 points per game over the last 10 games for Dallas.

Young has averaged 29.4 points and 4.6 rebounds for the Hawks. John Collins has averaged 10.3 rebounds and added 20.7 points per game over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 6-4, averaging 115.9 points, 47.2 rebounds, 22.6 assists, 4.8 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.8 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.8 points on 46.3 percent shooting.

Hawks: 5-5, averaging 115.6 points, 44.4 rebounds, 24.5 assists, 8.3 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.7 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 121.1 points on 49.0 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Mavericks: Dwight Powell: out for season (achilles), Luka Doncic: out (ankle).

Hawks: Bruno Fernando: day to day (calf), Chandler Parsons: out (concussion/whiplash), Alex Len: out (hip), DeAndre’ Bembry: day to day (hand), De’Andre Hunter: day to day (ankle), Jabari Parker: out (shoulder).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.