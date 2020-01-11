The Hawks are 5-20 in Eastern Conference play. Atlanta is 1-21 when opponents grab more rebounds and averages 42.7 rebounds per game.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Nets won 122-112 in the last matchup on Dec. 21. Spencer Dinwiddie led Brooklyn with 39 points, and Young led Atlanta with 47 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dinwiddie has averaged 22.5 points and 3.2 rebounds for the Nets. Joe Harris has averaged 12.9 points and added five rebounds while shooting 42.2 percent over the last 10 games for Brooklyn.

Young is averaging 28.9 points, 4.5 rebounds and 8.4 assists for the Hawks. Kevin Huerter has averaged 15.7 points and added 4.8 rebounds while shooting 44.7 percent over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nets: 2-8, averaging 104.4 points, 49.4 rebounds, 22.5 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.2 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.3 points on 43.8 percent shooting.

Hawks: 2-8, averaging 105.1 points, 45.2 rebounds, 21.6 assists, 7.2 steals and six blocks per game while shooting 42.8 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114 points on 45.6 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Nets: Wilson Chandler: day to day (hamstring), Garrett Temple: day to day (knee), Kyrie Irving: out (right shoulder), Kevin Durant: out (achilles).

Hawks: Bruno Fernando: day to day (personal), Jabari Parker: out (illness).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.