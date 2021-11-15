Magic: Rookie G Jalen Suggs, the fifth overall draft pick, missed the game with a right ankle sprain. Suggs was hurt in the fourth quarter of Saturday’s home loss to Washington. “Just being cautious,” coach Jamahl Mosley said. “He went through (morning) shoot-around. We’re just going to treat it day to day.” ... Gary Harris started in Suggs’ spot and scored eight points in 30 minutes. ... The Magic are 2-5 on the road this season, 12-31 going back to the start of 2020-21.