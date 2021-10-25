The play of Pistons point guard Killian Hayes was a concern as he entered with a one-point scoring average, but he ended up with 12 points and three assists on Monday. He didn’t play in the fourth quarter for the third straight game. “We knew there was going to be growing pains,” Casey said. “He’s young. You can’t wave a magic wand on any of our point guards right now and hope and say he should be doing this and he should be doing that. There’s going to be steps, and our job right now is to continue to support him, to push him, to kick him in the behind and put an arm around him at the same time.”