The Nuggets are 9-7 on the road. Denver is 10-4 when committing more turnovers than opponents and averages 13.7 turnovers per game.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Hawks won 125-121 in the last meeting on Nov. 12. Young led Atlanta with 42 points, and Will Barton led Denver with 21 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Young leads the Hawks scoring 28.8 points per game and averaging 4.3 rebounds and 8.3 assists. Kevin Huerter has averaged 4.2 rebounds and added 14.4 points per game over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

Nikola Jokic leads the Nuggets averaging 6.4 assists while scoring 18.1 points per game. Jerami Grant is shooting 46.6 percent and has averaged 9.6 points over the last 10 games for Denver.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 2-8, averaging 104.2 points, 42.6 rebounds, 21.5 assists, 8.1 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.4 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.9 points on 47.1 percent shooting.

Nuggets: 7-3, averaging 114.4 points, 41.8 rebounds, 26.2 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.7 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113 points on 48.7 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Hawks: John Collins: day to day (back), Cameron Reddish: day to day (wrist), Jabari Parker: day to day (illness).

Nuggets: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

