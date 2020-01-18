The Hawks are 5-21 against conference opponents. Atlanta gives up 117 points to opponents and has been outscored by 9.3 points per game.

The Pistons have gone 11-20 against Eastern Conference opponents. Detroit averages 42.2 rebounds per game and is 4-15 when opponents win the rebound battle.

The Pistons won the last meeting between these two teams 128-103 on Nov. 22. Blake Griffin scored 24 points to help lead Detroit to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Young has averaged 29.2 points and 4.5 rebounds for the Hawks. John Collins has averaged 8.6 rebounds and added 15.7 points per game over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

Andre Drummond has shot 53.1 percent and is averaging 17.3 points for the Pistons. Derrick Rose has averaged 22.4 points and 2.8 rebounds while shooting 53.3 percent over the last 10 games for Detroit.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 4-6, averaging 106.5 points, 43.9 rebounds, 22.5 assists, 7.3 steals and six blocks per game while shooting 43.9 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.3 points on 45.3 percent shooting.

Pistons: 3-7, averaging 106.4 points, 42.2 rebounds, 22.4 assists, 9.2 steals and five blocks per game while shooting 45.6 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.2 points on 48.8 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Hawks: Chandler Parsons: day to day (concussion), Alex Len: day to day (back), Jabari Parker: out (shoulder).

Pistons: Blake Griffin: out (knee), Khyri Thomas: out (right foot), Luke Kennard: out (knees), Reggie Jackson: out (back).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.