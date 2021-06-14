76ers: Embiid’s nine first-quarter rebounds are the most for a 76ers player in any quarter of a playoff game since the 1996-97 season. He had 13 points and 10 rebounds at halftime, his third career double-double in the first half of a playoff game. ... Furkan Korkmaz had 10 points after he was coach Doc Rivers’ choice to replace starting guard Danny Green, who suffered a strained right calf early in Game 3 and did not return. Green is expected to miss at least two weeks.