Spurs: Murray was averaging 18.3 points, 8.1 rebounds, 7.5 assists and two steals in his previous past 10 games. … F Doug McDermott sat out his second game with an inflamed right knee. McDermott missed three games earlier this season with a sore right knee. … F Keita Bates-Diop made his second consecutive start in place of McDermott. Bates-Diop has five starts in 116 games during a four-year career. His only previous starts came in his rookie season with Minnesota in 2019. … Jock Landale returned after missing six games due to the league’s health and safety protocols. He played the final five minutes, finishing with two points.