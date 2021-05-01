Hawks: G Bogdan Bogdanovic returned after missing the last two games with left hamstring soreness and scored 15 points. ... Huerter, sidelined two games with a left shoulder sprain, had six points. ... F De’Andre Hunter, who has missed most of the second half of the season with right knee soreness, is getting closer to returning, but McMillan still had no immediate timetable. ... F Cam Reddish is likely to miss the rest of the regular season with right Achilles soreness.