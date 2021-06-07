— NEED TO KNOW: 76ers center Joel Embiid took at least one hard hit to the court when he lunged to commit a foul late in the game and acknowledged “playing on a torn meniscus is not easy.” Coach Doc Rivers said he checked in with Embiid about five times during the game to see if the big man was still feeling good enough to play through the cartilage tear in his right knee. Rivers often says all minutes are not played evenly, because superstars are asked to do more on both ends of the court, and Embiid played a hard 38 minutes.