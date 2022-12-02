Young sidelined with sore shoulder, the latest Hawks injury

ATLANTA — Trae Young was scratched from the lineup on Friday night against the Denver Nuggets with right shoulder soreness, the latest blow to the injury-riddled Atlanta Hawks.

The Hawks were already without starters John Collins and De’Andre Hunter, who both underwent MRIs that confirmed their injuries. The team said Collins, who has a left ankle sprain, will be out at least two weeks. Hunter has a right hip flexor strain and will miss at least one week.