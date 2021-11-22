One game after making 51.6% of their shots from the field Saturday against the Hornets, the Hawks shot 54.2% Monday night in the first half and 48.3% overall.
The Thunder whittled away at 10-point second-quarter deficit and tied the game at 56 when rookie reserve center Jeremiah Robinson-Earl made a pair of free throws with 3:01 remaining. But it lasted 30 seconds before Cam Reddish hit a long 3-pointer to push Atlanta back in front.
Atlanta moved to 6-0 with the starting lineup of Young, Capella, Kevin Huerter, Bogdan Bogdanovic and John Collins. The Hawks also are 8-1 at home and 1-8 on the road.
Oklahoma City (6-11) struggled to keep pace in the second half, and the Hawks expanded a six-point halftime lead to 93-71 in the third quarter.
Oklahoma City scored just 11 points in the third, and ended up with a 40.2% field-goal percentage and 26.3% 3-point percentage (10 of 38).
UP NEXT:
Thunder: Host Utah on Wednesday.
Hawks: At San Antonio on Wednesday.