New Orleans still had several chances to retake the lead in the final 10 seconds after Young missed another shot from deep. But Clint Capela stopped Devonte’ Graham from converting a transition layup, and after New Orleans rebounded and called timeout, Ingram again missed the rim with a pull-up jumper. Pelicans rookie Trey Murphy had two hands on the rebound of Ingram’s miss, but the ball bounced off his leg and out of bounds with 1.5 seconds to go, and Young hit two free throws for the final margin.