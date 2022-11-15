Zion Williamson sits out Pelicans' game against Grizzlies

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans forward Zion Williamson sat out the Pelicans’ game Tuesday night against the Memphis Grizzlies because of a right foot contusion.
“We’ll see how he feels after tonight,” Green said. “It was soreness. Everything checked out fine. It’s a contusion, and we’ll play it day-by-day and see where he is tomorrow. It was something that happened in that game.”
Williamson missed all of last season after undergoing surgery to repair his right fifth metatarsal. In 2020-21, he shot 61.1% from the floor and averaged 27.0 points.
