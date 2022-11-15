Zion Williamson sits out Pelicans' game against Grizzlies

Green said Williams, who is averaging 23.5 points, 6.4 rebounds and 3.9 assists, hurt his foot Saturday early in the fourth quarter of a 119-106 victory over Houston. Williamson finished the game with no apparent problems and led the Pelicans with 26 points.

Pelicans coach Willie Green said Williamson was “day-to-day” and that there was “definitely some hope” he could play Wednesday night at home against Chicago.

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans forward Zion Williamson sat out the Pelicans’ game Tuesday night against the Memphis Grizzlies because of a right foot contusion.

“We’ll see how he feels after tonight,” Green said. “It was soreness. Everything checked out fine. It’s a contusion, and we’ll play it day-by-day and see where he is tomorrow. It was something that happened in that game.”