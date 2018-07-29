Thai-Son Kwiatkowski stood on the outdoor court at Grandstand 2 on Sunday afternoon at the Citi Open, reaching for his heart as he looked to the crowd, directing his gaze to his family and longtime coach Carlos Benatzky.

It was the second and final round of the Citi Open qualifying tournament, and Kwiatkowski just gave himself a 3-1 advantage in the third set of an eventual 3-6, 6-1, 5-2 win over France’s Antoine Escoffier, who retired from the match one game from defeat. Kwiatkowski was aiming to reach the main singles draw at an ATP Tour event for the first time, and his emotions were brewing as he felt a comeback quickly taking shape.

“It was emotional because there’s been some tough weeks recently, so to qualify here was big for me,” Kwiatkowski said after finishing his match in the 84-degree heat at Rock Creek Park Tennis Center.

The former University of Virginia star will face James Duckworth of Australia in the first round of the main draw, which begins Monday.

Kwiatkowski, 23, was one of six men who advanced Sunday. Four women and one men’s doubles team also qualified for the main draws of those events.

“It is the first time qualifying for an ATP event and it is something I will remember for the rest of my life,” Kwiatkowski said. “It was a very tough match there, grueling heat, and I think in the end it was one or two points. In the end, unfortunately for him, he was physically under the weather, but I’m just really happy to be through.”

After dropping the first set Sunday, Kwiatkowski stormed back in the second and third after he started to play more powerfully to combat Escoffier. Before the third set the cheers for Kwiatkowski grew louder, with shouts of “Go Hoos!” bouncing through the stands.

“I felt like I was playing a dual match back at U-Va.,” said Kwiatkowski, who is ranked No. 398 on the ATP World Tour. “There were so many Virginia sabers in the crowd really giving me some motivation, and I love D.C. I have a lot of family here.”

Kwiatkowski, who beat Illya Marchenko of Ukraine in the first round of qualifying Saturday, graduated from Virginia in 2017 after winning the NCAA singles title as a senior and leading the Cavaliers to three straight NCAA team titles. He was raised in North Carolina but both of his parents grew up in Northern Virginia, so he referred to the Citi Open as “basically a home tournament.”

The No.1, No. 2 and No. 3 seeds in the qualifying tournament all lost Sunday after all had received byes Saturday. Top-seeded Australian Jason Kubler lost to Japan’s Yosuke Watanuki, 6-4, 6-4, India’s Ramkumar Ramanathan lost to American Mitchell Krueger, 6-3, 6-3, and Taiwan’s Jason Jung lost to American Donald Young, 5-7, 7-5, 1-0, after he was forced to retire.

The other American to advance to a main draw out of a qualifying tournament was Allie Kiick, who defeated Belgium’s Ysaline Bonaventure, 6-1, 6-0, on the women’s side in a speedy 54 minutes. It was a continuation of the Florida native’s dominance in the first qualifying round Saturday, when she defeated Russia’s Nika Kukharchuk, 6-2, 6-0.