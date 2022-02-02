NCAA revenues were $1.12 billion in 2019.
The majority of the revenue is distributed back to its more than 1,200 member schools. The 350 Division I schools that can participate in the basketball tournament earn the bulk of it, mostly through shared payouts to conferences.
The NCAA distributed $613 million to its members in 2021 after that figure dropped to $246 million during 2020.
An insurance payout of $270 million in 2020 helped cover some of lost revenue from the canceled tournament. The NCAA received another $81 million in insurance to help make up for lost ticket revenue and expenses related to COVID-19 precautions for last season’s tournament, which was played entirely in and around Indianapolis.