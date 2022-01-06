The NCAA is also recommending five days of quarantine after a positive test, which falls in line with recent guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The NCAA’s membership do not have to follow the guidance, but many have already taken similar steps when it comes to quarantine and isolation protocols. A growing number of schools are looking at a return to online classes and mandatory boosters for students and staff; Michigan and other schools are also requiring proof of vaccination for fans who hope to attend games or other big events.