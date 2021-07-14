Alberts, 50, earned All-American honors as a Huskers linebacker, playing from 1990 to 1993, and won the Dick Butkus and Jack Lambert awards as the top college linebacker. He later played for the Indianapolis Colts as the fifth overall pick from the 1994 draft.
After leaving professional football, he became a television and print college football commentator and worked at ESPN. Alberts has been the UNO’s athletic director since 2009.
Moos abruptly announced his retirement last month after three years on the job, with 18 months left on his contract. His departure came as Nebraska’s football program posted four straight losing seasons.