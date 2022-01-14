The breakout star was Jerry Harris, a pudgy, cheer-obsessed, enthusiastic member of the squad known for his “mat talk,” where he would scream encouragement to his teammates. His mother had died of cancer when he was a teen and he was mothered by a group of cheer moms in suburban Illinois, where he’s from. A treasured member of the squad, Harris wasn’t quite good enough to compete in the Championship. In a surprise twist, Harris was called up to the mat after another teammate was injured. In cinematic gold, he helped lead the squad to their victory.