“You know, it’s about thinking bigger,” Brands said. “Like, why not win two Sullivans and three Hodges? That’s not calling Spencer out. I think he’s thinking that way, and I know he’s thinking that way. I’m not singling him out, but that’s how you’ve got to think. And when you’re a predator, you don’t think about, ‘Oh, there’s a target on our back now.’ You’re still on the prowl.”