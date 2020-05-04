“At a time of unprecedented uncertainty, FINA hopes the announcement of these dates will allow for some clarity in planning for all concerned,” FINA President Julio Maglione said in a statement.
The Tokyo Olympics open on July 23, 2021. They are followed by the Paralympic Games opening on Aug. 24.
