Blue Jays designated hitter Kendrys Morales, left, reacts after hitting a solo home run in the fourth inning against the Orioles. (Nathan Denette/AP)

— In terms of personnel, this is a much different Baltimore Orioles team than the one that failed to win a game at Rogers Centre this season in its first seven tries.

The result in Monday’s series opener, however, was the same as the Orioles lost to the Toronto Blue Jays, 5-3, to fall to 0-8 north of the border this season.

The last time the Orioles were in Toronto, last month in the first series after the all-star break, they had just traded Manny Machado to the Los Angeles Dodgers as their roster overhaul had begun.

The Orioles (37-88), now 51 games under .500 this season, have lost 10 of 11 games against the Blue Jays (56-69) this year.

Right-hander Andrew Cashner (4-11) allowed five runs over six innings, and gave up a pair of home runs to designated hitter Kendrys Morales.

It was Morales’s second home run, a three-run homer in Toronto’s four-run fifth, that broke the game open in Cashner’s third time through the Blue Jays order.

Cashner entered the fifth having allowed just one run on three hits — including Morales’s solo homer in the fourth.

But No. 9 hitter Richard Ureña’s leadoff double in the fifth, a ball that tailed past right fielder Adam Jones and one-hopped the fence, turned the Blue Jays batting order over.

Two batters later, Kevin Pillar scored Ureña with a ground-rule double down the left field line. Cashner walked Justin Smoak, then elevated a 2-0 four-seamer that Morales sent into the second deck in right.