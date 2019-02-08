Bobby Portis had spent the entirety of his young NBA career with one team before he was traded Wednesday night, so the emotions he felt in the 48 hours that preceded his debut with the Washington Wizards were all new, and they weren’t easy to process.

The forward out of Arkansas found out that Chicago had traded him 20 minutes before the Bulls took the court Wednesday. As he absorbed the news, his phone buzzed with 600 text messages — well wishes and notes of encouragement that he hadn’t had time to respond to by the time he arrived for shoot-around ahead of Washington’s 119-106 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday night at Capital One Arena.

To top off Portis’s sense of disquiet, he hadn’t played since Saturday, so he was sure he would start to feel normal again as soon as he got back on the court.

Apparently, Washington’s newbie knows himself well.

It there was any lingering discomfort by the time Portis checked into the game midway through the first quarter, it showed only for a moment, when he drove into a double-team and lost the ball on his first touch. But after that, the 23-year-old made his first six field goal attempts, including two three-pointers, to rattle off 16 points and help Washington take a 41-27 lead after 12 minutes that they never relinquished — although the Cavaliers came close to moving in front in the second half.

It was a happy introduction for Portis, Jabari Parker and Wesley Johnson, the players Washington (23-32) acquired at the trade deadline for Otto Porter Jr. and Markieff Morris, though none had a debut quite like Portis. The 6-foot-11 forward led five scorers in double figures with 30 points on 12-for-18 shooting, including four threes, two of which came during a competitive fourth quarter.

Washington led by 20 early in the third quarter before the Cavaliers hit four three-pointers during an 18-3 run to cut the Wizards’ lead to five with 4:48 left in the period. Washington cranked the lead back to 10 briefly before a three from Marquese Chriss got Cleveland within five, then a breakaway layup from Collin Sexton got it within three points with 32 seconds left in the third.

The Wizards’ lead stayed in single digits until Portis nailed a 27-foot three-pointer on a feed from Tomas Satoransky to make it 106-96 with 6:10 to play, all but closing the door on the Cavaliers. When Portis checked out toward the end of the fourth quarter, he exited to a hearty round of applause.

Parker, 23, was effective on defense to go with seven points, 11 rebounds and nine assists in 24 minutes; Johnson added two points in 15 minutes.

Sexton led a clunky Cleveland offense with 27 points, and Jordan Clarkson added 24. Larry Nance Jr. had 10 points and 19 rebounds.

Bradley Beal had 25 points and 13 assists for the Wizards, and Trevor Ariza chipped in 14 points. Jeff Green scored 15 points and Thomas Bryant added 13 to round out a balanced, fluid attack.

Coach Scott Brooks said before the game that he was limiting his expectations for the three newcomers, who had spent less than 48 hours with Washington’s playbook. Having never met the trio before they arrived, Brooks experimented with lineups to figure out what worked for each player. At times, he paired Portis and Parker with veterans. At times, he played all three at once.

The constant was that Portis performed well, showing range and characteristic passion in his Wizards debut.