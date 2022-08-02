New SuperMotocross to offer $10 million purse in 2023

MORGANTOWN, W Va. — Motocross and Supercross are combining for a world championship with a $10 million purse.
The $10 million purse will be the richest in the sport’s history.
“With the creation of the SuperMotocross World Championship, we are taking a significant step towards growing the sport into a series that will be better suited for the expanding global marketplace and its impact on our fans and sponsors,” Feld Entertainment chair and CEO Kenneth Feld said in a statement.
“As media and technology continue to evolve, SuperMotocross will be able to capitalize on these innovations to reach new audiences and grow exponentially in the coming years.”
The SuperMotocross championship will combine elements of motocross and supercross, creating a new discipline in the sport that will race on custom-designed tracks. All seven original equipment manufacturers have committed to competing in the new championship.