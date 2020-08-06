The Spaniard had the first surgery last month after crashing late in the Spanish GP. He tried to race at the Andalucia GP the following week but pulled out to avoid further risks.
Puig said it’s still unclear if Márquez will be fit to race in the races in Austria on Aug. 16 and 23.
“Only time will tell when he will be ready to race again,” Puig said.
Fabio Quartararo leads the MotoGP standings after winning the first two races since the series restarted.
