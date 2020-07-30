The league will play games at Municipal Auditorium, which seats 9,700, from Feb. 26 to April 4. Alliance Volleyball Club in nearby Franklin will be the league’s training partner.
Jordan Larson, Foluke Akinradewo and Molly McCage, who helped the U.S. win Olympic bronze in 2016, will determine the 48 players invited and are helping set rules for the league. Four captains will choose teams, with a points system to determine captains for the next week.
This league allows Americans the chance to stay at home at least part of the year and compete professionally. Larson said she’s been playing professionally for 12 years and noted Americans want to stay in the United States.
Athletes Unlimited’s first league, a pro softball league, is set to start Aug. 30 through Sept. 29 with no fans in Rosemont, Illinois.
