Orioles reliever Mychal Givens leaves the field after walking the Blue Jays’ Luke Maile with the bases loaded in the 10th inning. (Fred Thornhill/Associated Press)

The Baltimore Orioles have discovered different ways to lose throughout this lost season, and Saturday at Rogers Centre, they found a new way by dropping a 4-3 decision to the Toronto Blue Jays on reliever Mychal Givens’s bases-loaded walk in the 10th inning.

In a sloppy game that featured the most anticlimactic of walk-off endings, the Orioles (19-44) sunk to a season-worst 25 games below .500.

It was another frustrating game on offense for Baltimore, which went 1 for 11 with runners in scoring position against Toronto (29-35). The Orioles have averaged just 1.9 runs over the past 10 games.

“The end game is three runs again or less,” Manager Buck Showalter said. “But we did create more opportunities, but there’s two parts to that — creating opportunities and not cashing them in. That big hit has just been elusive for us.”

[Box score: Blue Jays 4, Orioles 3 (10)]

Givens entered the game in the 10th and struck out the first batter he faced. But he walked Justin Smoak on five pitches and hung an 0-2 change-up that Kendrys Morales hit for a single. Givens induced a flyout from Kevin Pillar to center field but then hit Randal Grichuk with his first pitch to load the bases. Givens entered the day having hit just one of 132 batters faced this season.

Givens (0-2) then walked Luke Maile on four pitches, all fastballs, allowing the winning run to score on a borderline high pitch.

“Just got off rhythm and just wasn’t throwing strikes,” Givens said. “Like any bullpen guy, you try to make an adjustment, and I didn’t make the adjustment of pounding the zone. The ball just got away from me, and I went out there and lost the game.”

The Orioles failed to score the potential winning run in the ninth despite having two runners in scoring position with one out. Adam Jones was cut down at the plate on Craig Gentry’s grounder to third against a drawn-in infield, and Jonathan Schoop grounded out to end the inning. Before Gentry’s fielder’s choice, he couldn’t get down a squeeze bunt with Jones bearing down on the plate.

“Craig has been one of our best bunters,” Showalter said. “He did a nice job of fouling it off. It was down. It wouldn’t have surprised me if he had gotten it down. We’re scuffling to score runs. We’ll take our chances at about anything. Adam had a good break.”