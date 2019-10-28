England and South Africa will return to Yokohama for the World Cup final on Saturday.
New Zealand was last ranked third after its semifinal loss to Australia at the 2003 World Cup. It could move up to second if it beats Wales in the bronze medal playoff on Friday at Tokyo Stadium. Wales dropped from third to fourth on the list.
