Robsinon had to sit out a super-G in Val d’Isere, France, on Sunday and will also miss back-to-back giant slaloms at nearby Courchevel on Tuesday and Wednesday.
A former junior world champion, the 20-year-old Robinson has won three World Cup giant slaloms and finished fourth in the discipline at last season’s world championships in Cortina d’Ampezzo.
Lara Gut-Behrami, the reigning world champion in giant slalom and super-G, also recently tested positive and is also missing the races in France.
The Beijing Games open Feb. 4.
