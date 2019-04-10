Chris Davis heads back to the dugout after flying out in a pinch-hit appearance in Wednesday’s loss to Oakland, his 57th consecutive plate appearance without a hit. (Will Newton)

Dan Straily, signed last week to stabilize the Baltimore Orioles’ rotation after a rough first week, found himself flying the same turbulent skies Wednesday as the rest of the team’s pitching staff in a 10-3 loss to the Oakland Athletics at Camden Yards.

Making his first start with the Orioles on Wednesday after a rocky relief debut Sunday, Straily allowed five runs on eight hits — including two home runs — in 3⅓ innings for an inauspicious start to his young Orioles career.

Straily’s debut essentially came in a spot start for right-hander Alex Cobb, who felt back spasms playing catch Tuesday afternoon and went on the injured list.

Straily signed Friday after a few weeks on the open market following his late-spring release by the Miami Marlins, taking the roster spot of Rule 5 infielder Drew Jackson. He joined the Orioles on Saturday and pitched Sunday in a lopsided loss to the Yankees.

He allowed five runs on five hits, including two home runs, in his debut and had the flyball going again early Wednesday.

Oakland didn’t score in the first inning despite two hits, but Chad Pinder’s one-out home run put the Orioles behind in the second. An inning later, three straight two-out hits made it 3-0, and Jurickson Profar homered to score Pinder two batters into the fourth inning, bringing on left-hander Josh Rogers.

Rogers, up from Class AAA Norfolk for bullpen cover, was stung himself by three home run balls accounting for five runs in 3⅔ innings of relief before Mike Wright finished with two scoreless innings.