The incident is being investigated as a felony. It wasn’t immediately clear if Sherman had an attorney and no other details were immediately available.
Sherman become a Seattle sports legend during seven seasons with Seahawks. The cornerback was a star in their run to a 2014 Super Bowl victory, making a game-saving play to deflect a pass in the NFC Championship Game against the 49ers.
He left the Seahawks after the 2017 season and then played three seasons with San Francisco.
The 33-year-old is currently a free agent.