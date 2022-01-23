Tennessee’s nine sacks in its 19-16 loss to Cincinnati on Saturday tied the NFL playoff mark previously set by Kansas City against the then-Oilers on Jan. 16, 1994, Cleveland vs. the Jets on Jan. 3, 1987; the 49ers against the Bears on Jan. 6, 1985 and Buffalo against the Chiefs on Jan. 1, 1967. The Titans’ five sacks in the first half were the most in a playoff game since Jan. 8, 2000, when Tennessee sacked Buffalo’s Rob Johnson five times in the game best known for the Music City Miracle. Cincinnati’s Joe Burrow was only the third quarterback to be sacked at least five times in the first half of a playoff game since 1991.