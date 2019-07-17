Tate's ban comes on the heels of two other Giants receivers, Sterling Shepard and Corey Coleman, suffering injuries on the first day of training camp.
The convenience-store chain was forced to explain its betrayal.
The Chiefs and their dynamic wide receiver are thrilling, but after disturbing offseason allegations, how can we watch without wincing?
Where the third-year player fits in a crowded Washington backfield isn't all that clear, but he has a big backer in Coach Jay Gruden.
The injury-plagued tight end has put together a maintenance plan for his feet in an attempt to stay on the field. The difference has been obvious so far.
Robinson, who worked out for Washington on Friday has played for the Lions, Panthers and Jaguars.
The Steelers’ Hall of Famer sees addition by subtraction on his former team’s roster.
No one has ever topped 2,000 yards, much less 3,000.
After an unexpected draft fall, the rookie wide receiver hopes he has found the perfect fit in Seattle.
“I want everybody to know that I've never taken this supplement knowingly and I've never cheated the game,” Titans left tackle Taylor Lewan said in a tearful video.
The cornerback will get plenty of attention, but no more money, for his effort.
The list of players to beat Tom Brady and the Patriots on the road in the playoffs is pretty short, and Sanchez is on it.
Odell Beckham Jr. spoke to GQ for an expansive interview, in which he also discussed his initial reaction to being traded by the Giants.
Get caught up with the state of each franchise.
Durkin has been out of a job since he was fired in the aftermath of 19-year-old Jordan McNair’s death during a team workout last year.
"Dream Crazy," which featured the former 49ers quarterback saying, “Believe in something, even if it means sacrificing everything,” received a nod for Outstanding Commercial.
A member of the Super Bowl XLVI champion, Petrus was reportedly working outside all day Thursday at his family's Arkansas shop before falling ill.
League says it would consider further information if it became available in case involving wide receiver's three-year-old son.
The players association chief is digging in to get his members a better deal. Why would anyone have a problem with that?
The ninth installment of the Scott Fish Bowl league shows that, when it comes to several high-profile players, the public is out of step with the fantasy industry's latest thinking.
Dwyan Morgan already has been banned from Arrowhead Stadium.
Flacco started nine games for Baltimore in 2018, completing 232 of 379 passes for 2,465 yards, 12 touchdowns and six interceptions.
Can the Rams' offense rebound from a rough Super Bowl? What will Le'Veon Bell look like in the Jets' system?
The Jets have interviewed Chicago Bears executive Champ Kelly, the fourth candidate to meet with New York for its general manager job
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell is reiterating his stance in wanting to reduce the four-game preseason schedule at a time the league and players’ association have begun preliminary talks on a new collective bargaining agreement
Jaguars sign journeyman receiver Terrelle Pryor, giving team more depth at position
The New York Jets have completed their interview with New Orleans Saints executive Terry Fontenot for their general manager job
Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield hosts youth football camp at Mayfield High School in Ohio
|Team
|W
|L
|GB
|Patriots
|11
|5
|0
|Dolphins
|7
|9
|4
|Bills
|6
|10
|5
|Jets
|4
|12
|7
|Team
|W
|L
|GB
|Chiefs
|12
|4
|0
|Chargers
|12
|4
|0
|Broncos
|6
|10
|6
|Raiders
|4
|12
|8
|Team
|W
|L
|GB
|Ravens
|10
|6
|0
|Steelers
|9
|6
|0.5
|Browns
|7
|8
|2.5
|Bengals
|6
|10
|4
|Team
|W
|L
|GB
|Texans
|11
|5
|0
|Colts
|10
|6
|1
|Titans
|9
|7
|2
|Jaguars
|5
|11
|6
|Team
|W
|L
|GB
|Cowboys
|10
|6
|0
|Eagles
|9
|7
|1
|Redskins
|7
|9
|3
|Giants
|5
|11
|5
|Team
|W
|L
|GB
|Rams
|13
|3
|0
|Seahawks
|10
|6
|3
|49ers
|4
|12
|9
|Cardinals
|3
|13
|10
|Team
|W
|L
|GB
|Bears
|12
|4
|0
|Vikings
|8
|7
|3.5
|Packers
|6
|9
|5.5
|Lions
|6
|10
|6
|Team
|W
|L
|GB
|Saints
|13
|3
|0
|Falcons
|7
|9
|6
|Panthers
|7
|9
|6
|Buccaneers
|5
|11
|8
|1
|Ben Roethlisberger, Pit
|5129
|2
|Patrick Mahomes, KC
|5097
|3
|Andrew Luck, Ind
|4593
|4
|Tom Brady, NE
|4355
|5
|Philip Rivers, LAC
|4308
|1
|Matt Ryan, Atl
|4924
|2
|Jared Goff, LAR
|4688
|3
|Aaron Rodgers, GB
|4442
|4
|Eli Manning, NYG
|4299
|5
|Kirk Cousins, Min
|4298
|1
|Joe Mixon, Cin
|1168
|2
|Derrick Henry, Ten
|1059
|3
|Phillip Lindsay, Den
|1037
|4
|Nick Chubb, Cle
|996
|5
|James Conner, Pit
|973
|1
|Ezekiel Elliott, Dal
|1434
|2
|Saquon Barkley, NYG
|1307
|3
|Todd Gurley II, LAR
|1251
|4
|Chris Carson, Sea
|1151
|5
|Christian McCaffrey, Car
|1098
|1
|DeAndre Hopkins, Hou
|1572
|2
|Tyreek Hill, KC
|1479
|3
|JuJu Smith-Schuster, Pit
|1426
|4
|Travis Kelce, KC
|1336
|5
|Antonio Brown, Pit
|1297
|1
|Julio Jones, Atl
|1677
|2
|Mike Evans, TB
|1524
|3
|Michael Thomas, NO
|1405
|4
|Davante Adams, GB
|1386
|5
|George Kittle, SF
|1377
|1
|J.J. Watt, Hou
|16.0
|2
|Chris Jones, KC
|15.5
|3
|Von Miller, Den
|14.5
|4
|Myles Garrett, Cle
|13.5
|5
|Dee Ford, KC
|13.0
|1
|Aaron Donald, LAR
|20.5
|2
|Danielle Hunter, Min
|14.5
|3
|Frank Clark, Sea
|13.0
|—
|Chandler Jones, Ari
|13.0
|—
|Ryan Kerrigan, Was
|13.0
|1
|Xavien Howard, Mia
|7
|2
|Shawn Williams, Cin
|5
|3
|Kevin Byard, Ten
|4
|—
|Duron Harmon, NE
|4
|—
|Trumaine Johnson, NYJ
|4
|1
|Kyle Fuller, Chi
|7
|—
|Damontae Kazee, Atl
|7
|3
|Eddie Jackson, Chi
|6
|4
|Alec Ogletree, NYG
|5
|5
|Andrew Adams, TB
|4