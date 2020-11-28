STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — The game marks the 111th meeting, including the playoffs, of the AFC East rivals. A win by the Dolphins would tie the series at 55 wins each, including one tie. ... Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa (left thumb) was downgraded Saturday to doubtful, meaning it’s likely veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick will make his first start since last month when Miami beat the Jets, one of his former teams. ... Tagovailoa made his NFL debut in mop-up duty against the Jets in Week 6 and became the starter in the next game. ... CB Xavien Howard set up the Dolphins’ lone touchdown last week with his sixth interception, tied for most in the NFL. He’s tied for sixth with 12 passes defended. ... The Dolphins are tied for third in the NFL with 17 takeaways, and they’re fourth in turnover differential at plus-6. ... They rank fourth in points allowed at 20.2 per game, and second in third-down defense at 34%. ... The Dolphins are plus-71 in points at halftime, best in the NFL. ... Miami has been outgained this year by 720 yards but has outscored opponents by 62 points, seventh best in the league. ... The Dolphins rank next to last with an average of 3.6 yards per rush. Their longest run by a RB this year has been 21 yards by Myles Gaskin. ... In the last meeting between the teams, the Dolphins blanked the Jets for the first time since the January 1983 AFC championship game. The teams were a combined 0 for 19 on third downs before the Jets finally converted with 11 minutes left. ... Miami has lost 10 consecutive road games against teams with losing records. ... New York is looking to win its first game after an 0-10 start that is the worst in franchise history. ... The Jets’ 10-game losing streak is the team’s longest in a single season and is the second-longest in franchise history, which occurred between the 1995 and ‘96 seasons. ... QB Sam Darnold was expected to return after missing two games with a shoulder injury. Darnold has struggled in the six games he has played this season, throwing just three touchdown passes and six interceptions. ... It could mark the first game Darnold has played a game this season that includes his top three wide receivers — Jamison Crowder, Breshad Perriman and Denzel Mims — on the field together. ... Mims, a second-round pick, has 13 catches for 217 yards in four games. He’s the seventh wide receiver in the last six seasons to start his career with four straight games of 40 or more yards receiving. ... RB Frank Gore scored his first touchdown with the Jets last week. He has 500 or more yards from scrimmage in each of his 16 NFL seasons, tying him with Larry Fitzgerald and Tony Gonzalez for the second most. Only Jerry Rice had more with 18 seasons in a row. ... Rookie S Ashtyn Davis led the Jets with a career-high 12 tackles and had his first career tackle for loss and fumble recovery last week. ... K Sergio Castillo is 6 for 7 on field goals and 4 for 4 on extra points. He’ll again replace Sam Ficken, who was placed on IR. ... Fantasy tip: Dolphins WR DeVante Parker has only one game this season with more than six catches and 100 yards receiving, but he could make it two against the Jets’ inexperienced cornerback combo of rookie Bryce Hall and Lamar Jackson.