STATS AND STUFF: The Packers, tied for the best record in the NFL, have a franchise-record seven-game winning streak on the road against division opponents. Their last such loss was at Chicago on Dec. 16, 2018. ... The Packers last week stuck Seattle QB Russell Wilson with the first shutout of his 10-year career. ... Packers LB De’Vondre Campbell is the only player in the league with 85-plus tackles, multiple interceptions and multiple forced fumbles. … Rodgers has a combined 51 TD passes and seven interceptions in 25 career starts against the Vikings, including playoff games. ... Packers WR Davante Adams has nine TD catches over his last eight games against the Vikings. ... Eight of Minnesota’s nine games have been decided by seven points or less. ... The Vikings’ defense has forced 10 turnovers in the last five games. ... Cousins, who has the best interception percentage (0.6) in the NFL, had his first lost fumble of the season last week. He lost 15 fumbles over his first three years with the Vikings. ... The Vikings lead the league in fourth-down conversions (8 for 11) at 73%, but rank just 26th in third-down rate (45 for 126) at 36%. ... Cook has totaled 631 yards and eight TDs from scrimmage in five career games against the Packers.